Contango Holdings plc (LON:CGO) Insider Oliver Stansfield Buys 1,358,884 Shares

Contango Holdings plc (LON:CGO – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Stansfield purchased 1,358,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £13,588.84 ($17,198.89).

Contango Stock Performance

Shares of Contango stock opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday. Contango Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.80 ($0.07). The company has a market cap of £4.73 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.89.

Contango Company Profile

Contango Holdings plc engages in the development of the mineral resources in Zimbabwe and Mali. It owns a 70% interest in the Lubu Coal project, which covers 19,236 hectares located in the Hwange mining district in north-western Zimbabwe; and interests in the Garalo-Ntiela gold project covering an area of 161.5km2 located in Mali.

