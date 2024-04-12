StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Drilling Products
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.