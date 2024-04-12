StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.