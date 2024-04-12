Insider Selling: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £30,463.80 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 101,546 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total value of £30,463.80 ($38,556.89).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Thomas Spain purchased 33,191 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,957.30 ($12,602.58).

On Wednesday, February 21st, Thomas Spain sold 66,155 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £20,508.05 ($25,956.27).

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 75,968 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £16,712.96 ($21,152.97).

Staffline Group Trading Up 2.3 %

LON:STAF opened at GBX 31.20 ($0.39) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.87. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55). The firm has a market cap of £44.89 million, a P/E ratio of -624.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

