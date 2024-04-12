American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $507.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American National Bankshares

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

In other American National Bankshares news, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $29,628.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,836.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other American National Bankshares news, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $29,628.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,836.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,985.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 41.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in American National Bankshares by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 50.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

As of April 1, 2024, American National Bankshares Inc was acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of financial products and services. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

