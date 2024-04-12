Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.86) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 475.50 ($6.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of GBX 350 ($4.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 871 ($11.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £610.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,585.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 471.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 471.33.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a GBX 22.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,333.33%.
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
