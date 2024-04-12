Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.86) price objective on the stock.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 475.50 ($6.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of GBX 350 ($4.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 871 ($11.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £610.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,585.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 471.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 471.33.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a GBX 22.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Julia Bond bought 5,500 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £23,870 ($30,211.37). In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £87,001.74 ($110,114.85). Also, insider Julia Bond acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £23,870 ($30,211.37). Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,500 in the last three months. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.