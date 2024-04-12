Beazley’s (BEZ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.14) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Beazley stock opened at GBX 660 ($8.35) on Tuesday. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 485.80 ($6.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 699.50 ($8.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 20.77 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of £4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 636.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 571.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. Beazley’s payout ratio is 1,166.67%.

In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($63,694.47). In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($63,694.47). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.18), for a total value of £170,046.58 ($215,221.59). Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

