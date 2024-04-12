Barclays Trims Haleon (LON:HLN) Target Price to GBX 383

Haleon (LON:HLN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 390 ($4.94) to GBX 383 ($4.85) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at GBX 323.20 ($4.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £29.51 billion and a PE ratio of 2,938.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 324.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 327.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. Haleon has a 12 month low of GBX 306.80 ($3.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 357.65 ($4.53).

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous dividend of $1.80. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,454.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Haleon

In related news, insider Tobias Hestler sold 23,564 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.16), for a total transaction of £77,525.56 ($98,121.20). 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.