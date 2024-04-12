GSK’s (GSK) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,725 ($21.83) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.68) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.88) to GBX 1,820 ($23.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,630.63 ($20.64).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,629 ($20.62) on Monday. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,665.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,541.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,357.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,333.33%.

In related news, insider Julie Brown acquired 19,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.04) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($387,886.09). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.98), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,933,491.15). Also, insider Julie Brown bought 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.04) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($387,886.09). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,802 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,484. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

