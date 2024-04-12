NCC Group (LON:NCC) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

NCC Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 121.40 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.11. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 81.20 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 133.40 ($1.69). The company has a market capitalization of £380.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2,428.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05.

NCC Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,000.00%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

