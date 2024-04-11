Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,162 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $450.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.03 and a 200-day moving average of $517.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

