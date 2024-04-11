AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,256,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,992,000 after purchasing an additional 433,200 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,572,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.