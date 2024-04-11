Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lowered by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock remained flat at $39.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,047,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,365,955. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $157.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

