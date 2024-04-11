Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $185.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

