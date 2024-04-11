Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,307. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $562.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

