GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $244,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 135,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VEA stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.