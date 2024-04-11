Cardinal Capital Management Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.64. The company had a trading volume of 776,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,420. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

