PFS Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.10. 3,914,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,593,059. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $198.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

