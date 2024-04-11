Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 311 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,667 shares of company stock worth $77,205,950. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $312.31. 255,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,795. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

