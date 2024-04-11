Capital Square LLC Acquires 100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 54,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $156.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,815. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $163.14. The company has a market cap of $368.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.52.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
