G&S Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.87. The stock had a trading volume of 700,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.