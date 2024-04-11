Aspiriant LLC Sells 656 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Down 1.5 %

NVS stock opened at $94.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

