G&S Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,097 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA remained flat at $39.72 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,528,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,369,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

