Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $465.60. 684,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $434.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.82.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

