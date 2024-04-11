Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VWO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.34. 1,103,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,200,047. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

