HBC Financial Services PLLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 164.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA remained flat at $39.72 during trading on Thursday. 3,935,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,365,955. The stock has a market cap of $157.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

