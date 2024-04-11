HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VIG traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $176.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

