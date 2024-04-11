iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,067,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,270 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $899,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,249,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,041,000 after purchasing an additional 326,114 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,213.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,635,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,951,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day moving average is $96.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

