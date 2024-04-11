Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 4,461 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.14. 1,830,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,562,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

