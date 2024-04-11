4,315 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Country Trust Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,724,173. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.