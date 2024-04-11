Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.18 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after acquiring an additional 120,665 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128,490 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 857,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $66.73. 1,128,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,376,450. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

