Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.54. 444,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

