Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 448 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $513.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $368.39 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $517.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.