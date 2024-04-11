GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

