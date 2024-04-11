Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 154 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

