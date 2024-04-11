Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,125,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 145,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,541,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,700. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

