Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.4% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $450.39. 340,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,103. The company has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

