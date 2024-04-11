Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.57. 339,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,039. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average is $110.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

