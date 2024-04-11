Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.56. 177,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,110. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $275.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

