Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $57.48 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,534 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.25. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.