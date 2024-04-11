Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,125.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 314,224 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $267,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $966.73. 101,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $934.64 and its 200-day moving average is $785.88. The stock has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $482.74 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.