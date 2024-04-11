Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,072 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.85. 481,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,120. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

