Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.08. 39,626,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,980,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.