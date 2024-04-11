Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 10,328 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $350.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.45 and its 200-day moving average is $337.76. The stock has a market cap of $347.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

