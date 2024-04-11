Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,975. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.