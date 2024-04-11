Cerity Partners LLC Has $122.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $122,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $516.22. 93,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,540. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $517.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.69. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $368.39 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

