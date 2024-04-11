Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN opened at $324.27 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.61 and a 200-day moving average of $341.72. The company has a market capitalization of $217.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

