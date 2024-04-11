HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,794,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,426,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,780,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,240,000 after purchasing an additional 355,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $758.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

