G&S Capital LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.68. 7,890,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,399,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

