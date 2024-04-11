Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,932,909. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.