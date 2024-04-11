Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 20,221 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 173,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 155,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

NYSE PFE opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

